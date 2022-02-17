Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 39,952 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,952 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

KEY stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

