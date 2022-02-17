WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.
WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
