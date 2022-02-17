WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.
Shares of WPP stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
