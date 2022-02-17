Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Achieves $342,155.44

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $342,155.44 and approximately $35.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.56 or 0.07052408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,026.98 or 1.00097907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

