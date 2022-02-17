Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE:WH opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

