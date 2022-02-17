Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.96. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 3,856 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.