XSGD Market Cap Achieves $185.35 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $185.35 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.22 or 0.07051283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.45 or 1.00056970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00053183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003017 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,144 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

