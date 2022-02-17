Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,783.74

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $41,783.74 and $57,577.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,232,611 coins and its circulating supply is 4,266,177 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

