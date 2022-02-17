Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.32. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.