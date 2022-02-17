Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

