YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.YETI also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.17.

Shares of YETI opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19. YETI has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in YETI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

