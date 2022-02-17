yOUcash (YOUC) Price Down 2.3% This Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $237,258.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00038535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00107533 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,584,542 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

