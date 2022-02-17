Youdao (DAO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

NYSE:DAO opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Youdao by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

