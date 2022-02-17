YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,133,421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 913,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $3,406,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

