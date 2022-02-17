Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.
Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.