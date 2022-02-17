Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.