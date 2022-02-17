Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.
Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
