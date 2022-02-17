YVS.Finance (YVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129,597.16

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $129,597.16 and $34,674.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,518 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

