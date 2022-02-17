Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 20,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.