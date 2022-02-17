Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 203.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 211.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 166.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 265,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

