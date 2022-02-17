Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Comerica reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 940,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

