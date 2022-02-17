Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 592,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,015. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

