Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post $37.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.73 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $138.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $139.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $176.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,468,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

