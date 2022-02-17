Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.79. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE VOYA traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,077. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

