Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.82 Million

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce sales of $26.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $121.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $526.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

