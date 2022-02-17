Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $9.05 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $43.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

