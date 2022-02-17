Zacks: Analysts Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,528. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

