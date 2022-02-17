Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.01 Million

Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $165.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.50 million to $601.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $746.04 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

