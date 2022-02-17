Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce sales of $203.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.55 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $774.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.76 million to $776.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $783.55 million, with estimates ranging from $771.30 million to $804.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $409.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

