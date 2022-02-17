Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 29,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,448. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 169.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $979,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.