Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.
AFCG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 2,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,911. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
