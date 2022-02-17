Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will post $58.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the highest is $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.