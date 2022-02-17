Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.44. Cabot reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Cabot by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cabot by 248,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $73.71. 484,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

