Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will post sales of $66.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $248.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE CWAN opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,732,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

