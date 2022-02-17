Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.67. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 305,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,051. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
