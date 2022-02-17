Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.67. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 305,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,051. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.