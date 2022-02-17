Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $33,986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.