Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.90 Million

Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report sales of $280.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.80 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $255.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $702.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $772.80 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $775.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $441.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 98.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,171 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Duluth by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Duluth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 110,159 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

