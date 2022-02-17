Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $106.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the lowest is $106.90 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $382.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $383.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 59.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

