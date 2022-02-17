Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 27,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

