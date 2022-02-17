Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

