Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Brokerages predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.62 million to $17.40 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.40 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 63.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.97 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.