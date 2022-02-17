Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Brokerages predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.62 million to $17.40 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.40 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.97 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.