Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post sales of $557.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $615.50 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $111.26 on Thursday. Stepan has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.