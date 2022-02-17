Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,252. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

