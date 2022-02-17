Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will report $914.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $892.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $936.00 million. Colliers International Group posted sales of $774.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colliers International Group.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 306,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $158.42.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.