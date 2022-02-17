Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce sales of $113.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.79 million and the highest is $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.64 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 263.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

