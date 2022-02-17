Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Western Union also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.81. 4,099,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

