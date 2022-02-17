Zacks: Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

WERN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 184,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

