ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,109.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $756,969.77 and $1,109.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00283472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00076876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00092120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

