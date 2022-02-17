Zealium Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,780.10 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,780.10 and approximately $30.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $217.07 or 0.00528049 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,448,888 coins and its circulating supply is 17,448,888 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.