Zero Reaches Market Cap of $942,319.69 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $942,319.69 and $20,157.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00284679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00076851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00092035 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,077,844 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

