Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

